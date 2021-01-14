Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 101.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $880.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock worth $108,970,768. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYH. BidaskClub lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.

Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

