Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan Sells 195 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $11,680.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,994,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $14,403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 41.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 212,526 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 509.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 107,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 93.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

