Comparing Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) & Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and Fusion Fuel Green’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels $344.07 million 6.00 $20.42 million $0.10 104.10 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Clean Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels 10.04% 6.34% 4.70% Fusion Fuel Green N/A -14.90% -1.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Fuels and Fusion Fuel Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.35%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than Fusion Fuel Green.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clean Energy Fuels beats Fusion Fuel Green on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations; sells and services natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment that are used in CNG and LNG stations; and provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to offer operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets. In addition, the company transports and sells CNG and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; procures and sells RNG; sells tradable credits, such as RNG and conventional natural gas as a vehicle fuel comprising Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; enables its customers to acquire and finance natural gas vehicles; and obtains federal, state and local credits, grants, and incentives. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 48,000 natural gas vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 550 natural gas fueling stations in 41 states in the United States and four provinces in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

