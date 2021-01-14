Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 28.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).

Get Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) alerts:

Shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) stock opened at GBX 1,393.60 ($18.21) on Tuesday. Compass Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 865.80 ($11.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,995.50 ($26.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,246.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00.

In related news, insider Karen Witts acquired 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82). Also, insider Alison Yapp bought 2,832 shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, for a total transaction of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37).

About Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.