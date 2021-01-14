Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conagra’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company is struggling with sluggish trends in the Foodservice unit, thanks to soft restaurant traffic, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, input cost inflation and adverse impacts from divested businesses have been a drag. Nevertheless, the company’s retail business is doing well, backed by rising at-home consumption. Such trends have boosted the company’s organic sales during second-quarter fiscal 2021. Markedly, the retail business saw sales growth in categories such as staples, frozen and snacks. Apart from this, Conagra has been benefiting from solid innovations and synergies from the Pinnacle Foods’ buyout. Additionally, management provided an optimistic outlook for the third quarter, while reiterating its view for fiscal 2022.”

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $30,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,900,000 after acquiring an additional 503,608 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $11,879,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after acquiring an additional 286,543 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.