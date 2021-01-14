Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) (LON:CNR) Insider Acquires £3,875 in Stock

Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) (LON:CNR) insider Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £3,875 ($5,062.71).

CNR stock opened at GBX 46.45 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38. Condor Gold Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.06 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62 ($0.81).

Condor Gold Plc (CNR.L) Company Profile

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. The company also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

