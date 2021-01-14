ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $47.03 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

