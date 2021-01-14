Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

INTC stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

