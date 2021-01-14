Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.62.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

