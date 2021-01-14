ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $23.92 on Monday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

