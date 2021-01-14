ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

Shares of WISH opened at $23.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

