Contrasting Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Leaf Group and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bilibili 0 3 6 0 2.67

Leaf Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Bilibili has a consensus target price of $45.77, indicating a potential downside of 61.64%. Given Leaf Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than Bilibili.

Volatility & Risk

Leaf Group has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leaf Group and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97% Bilibili -25.28% -30.90% -12.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Leaf Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leaf Group and Bilibili’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group $154.96 million 0.78 -$26.84 million N/A N/A Bilibili $973.59 million 39.96 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -209.32

Leaf Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Summary

Leaf Group beats Bilibili on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

