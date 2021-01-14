Contrasting Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) & Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -129.44% -90.76% Conatus Pharmaceuticals -52.42% -48.22% -39.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cellectar Biosciences and Conatus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 161.19%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$14.09 million ($1.84) -1.09 Conatus Pharmaceuticals $21.72 million 1.48 -$11.39 million N/A N/A

Conatus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectar Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals beats Cellectar Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is targeted to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative PDC programs with Pierre Fabre to develop CLR 1800 Series; Avicenna Oncology GMBH to develop CLR 2000 Series; Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop CLR 2100 and 2200 Series; and Orano Med to develop novel PDCs. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function. The company is also developing CTS-2090, an orally active inhibitor of caspase 1, which is in preclinical development stage for treating chronic diseases involving inflammasome pathways. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis to conduct three Phase IIb clinical trials. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.