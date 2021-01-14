Contrasting Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS)

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and GAINSCO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $604.47 million 0.69 $70.01 million N/A N/A GAINSCO $393.54 million 0.00 $20.21 million N/A N/A

Global Indemnity Group has higher revenue and earnings than GAINSCO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Indemnity Group and GAINSCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and GAINSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group 1.14% -3.87% -1.35% GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAINSCO has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats GAINSCO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for dwellings. This segment sells its products through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Specialty Property segment writes specialty products, including mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, and collectibles through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Farm, Ranch, & Stable segment offers commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry, as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry on an admitted basis through wholesalers and retail agents. The Reinsurance segment provides offer third party treaty reinsurance for property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2016 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

GAINSCO Company Profile

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

