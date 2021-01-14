Contrasting Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -69.59% -1,175,319.00% -40.41% Manhattan Associates 14.09% 52.61% 21.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nutanix has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nutanix and Manhattan Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 7 9 0 2.56 Manhattan Associates 1 1 5 0 2.57

Nutanix presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.82%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $112.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.96%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutanix and Manhattan Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.31 billion 4.77 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -7.39 Manhattan Associates $617.95 million 11.63 $85.76 million $1.32 85.67

Manhattan Associates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Nutanix on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution. It also offers Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration; Nutanix Files, a software-defined file storage solution; Nutanix Flow, an application-centric firewall services; and Prism, a solution to manage multiple clusters within a single datacenter. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Objects, a software-defined S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Karbon, offers deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; Nutanix Era, an automated database management solutions; Nutanix Xi Leap, a cloud-based disaster recovery service to maintain IT operations in the event of a datacenter outage; and Xi Frame, a desktop-as-a-service platform to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter, as well as developing Nutanix Clusters solution, which allows deployment of on-premises running on a various qualified hardware platforms in public cloud environments, such as Amazon Web services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. It also provides inventory optimization and planning solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, the company resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

