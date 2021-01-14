Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Jack in the Box by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

JACK opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

