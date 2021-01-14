Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Envestnet by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 46,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $1,579,854.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,264.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,217 over the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.21.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

