Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 51.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Kroger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,337,000 after purchasing an additional 690,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.77.

Shares of KR opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.