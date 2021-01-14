Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 51.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,337,000 after acquiring an additional 690,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. BidaskClub upgraded The Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

