Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,754.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,770.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,613.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.