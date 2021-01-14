Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $322,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $718.11.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,164 shares of company stock worth $15,003,047 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $811.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $782.96 and its 200-day moving average is $713.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.