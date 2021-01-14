Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $340,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

