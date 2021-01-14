Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $811.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $782.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $713.08. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock worth $15,003,047. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $718.11.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

