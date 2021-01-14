Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

JACK opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JACK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.