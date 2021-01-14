Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

