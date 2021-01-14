Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.7% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.4% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -183.30 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,114.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $6,160,606 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

