Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VAR opened at $175.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average of $164.70. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.