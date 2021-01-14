Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 979 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,857,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1,064.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,039,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after buying an additional 950,361 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

KHC opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of -80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

