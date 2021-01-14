Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $179,000 Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,900,803 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $861.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.51. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

