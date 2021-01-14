Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $179,000 Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.
In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,900,803 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ MGPI opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $861.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.51. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $53.33.
MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
MGP Ingredients Company Profile
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).
Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 33.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 236.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 225.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.
In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $185,926.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.
MGPI stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64.
MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
MGP Ingredients Company Profile
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.
Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).
Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.