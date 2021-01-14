Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,883.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 440,584 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 263,109 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG opened at $32.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

