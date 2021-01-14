Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after acquiring an additional 110,244 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,479 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

