Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $1.82 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

