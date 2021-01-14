Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CLB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.