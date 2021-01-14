Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.87.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of OFC opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,860,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 203,780 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,825,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 566,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,787,000 after acquiring an additional 565,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.