Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.88

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 4026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.95.

Get Corteva alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.