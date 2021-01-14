Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.88

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 4026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

