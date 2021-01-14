Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $31.91. 255,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 147,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRTX. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $941.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cortexyme by 104.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cortexyme by 38.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 61.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

