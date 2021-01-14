Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Raised to $6.25 at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJREF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $238.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

