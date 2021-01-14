Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$6.25

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CJR.B. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CJR.B stock opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.39. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

