COTI Reaches Market Cap of $31.64 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, COTI has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $31.64 million and $6.39 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00036790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00107345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059271 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00227696 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,876.05 or 0.83226341 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI's official website is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

