Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Up 43.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $111.97 or 0.00282477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $16.79 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00104632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058356 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00226293 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.13 or 0.85019579 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.