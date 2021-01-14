Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €41.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.29 ($49.75).

FP opened at €37.44 ($44.04) on Wednesday. TOTAL SE has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a one year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.53 and its 200-day moving average is €32.80.

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

