Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $38.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 388,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

