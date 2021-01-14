Credit Suisse Group Downgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Underperform

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YPF. UBS Group downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.69.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,875,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,814,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 475,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.