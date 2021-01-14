Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

MMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an inline rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.72.

NYSE:MMC opened at $113.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after purchasing an additional 733,147 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 627,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

