Critical Comparison: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) & Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Black Hills shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Black Hills pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Black Hills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and Black Hills, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 1 0 0 0 1.00 Black Hills 0 1 8 0 2.89

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.18%. Black Hills has a consensus price target of $72.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.20%. Given Black Hills’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Black Hills’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Hills $1.73 billion 2.21 $199.31 million $3.53 17.35

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A Black Hills 13.01% 8.71% 2.93%

Summary

Black Hills beats Brookfield Renewable on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,900 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,066,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,775 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,210 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 49,000 horsepower of compression and 500 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

