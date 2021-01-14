Critical Comparison: Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Urban Edge Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25 Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus price target of $12.65, indicating a potential downside of 11.29%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 38.87% 13.51% 4.59% Maui Land & Pineapple -135.21% 6.57% 3.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $387.65 million 4.29 $109.52 million $1.16 12.29 Maui Land & Pineapple $10.05 million 22.20 -$10.37 million N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Volatility and Risk

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui. This segment also provides licensed general brokerage services for properties in the Kapalua Resort and surrounding areas. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also operates ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

