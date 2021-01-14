Critical Comparison: VIA Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VIAP) vs. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

VIA Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VIAP) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get VIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares VIA Pharmaceuticals and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 925.46 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -78.67

VIA Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of VIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VIA Pharmaceuticals and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics -810.13% -35.51% -25.40%

Volatility & Risk

VIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VIA Pharmaceuticals and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Fate Therapeutics 0 1 13 0 2.93

Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $68.06, indicating a potential downside of 39.93%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than VIA Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats VIA Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA Pharmaceuticals

VIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of compounds for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. It is developing a pipeline of small molecule drugs that target the underlying causes of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, including vascular inflammation, high cholesterol, high triglycerides, and insulin sensitization/diabetes. The company's drug development pipeline includes VIA-3196, a Phase-1 ready liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor (THR) beta agonist that targets dyslipidemia, such as high LDL cholesterol, high triglycerides, and elevated Lp(a); Diacylglycerol Acyl Transferase 1 (DGAT1) inhibitor, which is in pre-clinical development stage treatment of type 2 diabetes with upside potential in weight control and dyslipidemia; and VIA-2291, a 5-Lipoxygenase inhibitor that has completed third Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atherosclerotic plaque, an underlying cause of heart attack, stroke, and other vascular diseases. VIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has two research, development, and commercialization agreements with Hoffman-LaRoche Inc. and Hoffman-LaRoche Ltd. for THR beta agonist; and multiple compounds from preclinical DGAT1 metabolic disorders program. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company's NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development also includes ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; FATE-NK100 for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; and FATE-NK100 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for VIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.