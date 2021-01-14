CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report $44.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.00 million and the highest is $46.10 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $39.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $171.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $173.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $168.51 million, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $175.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.42 million.

CFB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

CFB stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.22. 85,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $637.84 million, a P/E ratio of 170.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

