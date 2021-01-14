Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $623.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,516. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

